MEPs Query European Commission on Danube Ports' Schengen Entry Amidst Border Control Debate
Bulgarian Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) Andrey Novakov and Emil Radev, representing GERB, have directed inquiries to the European Commission regarding the potential inclusion of Danube ports, pivotal crosspoints between Bulgaria and Romania, under the Schengen Agreement. Specifically, they seek clarity on the application of Schengen rules at these water-crossing points using ferries, particularly in light of the Council of the EU's decision to admit both countries through air and water routes.
The MEPs' query underscores concerns about border control protocols for individuals, goods, vehicles, and trucks transiting through these ports. Their inquiry aligns with discussions surrounding the admission of Bulgaria and Romania into the Schengen area via land and water routes.
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov has also addressed this subject, expressing optimism about Bulgaria's prospects to secure a Schengen entry decision by land, either by the end of this year or early next year.
This inquiry into the potential integration of Danube ports into the Schengen Agreement marks a significant development in Bulgaria and Romania's pursuit of border control measures and their alignment with Schengen protocols.
