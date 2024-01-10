Inflation Is Bulgaria’s Only Hurdle For The Eurozone

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed a pivotal obstacle hindering Bulgaria's entry into the Eurozone—soaring inflation. In a candid Facebook Q&A session commemorating his government's seven-month tenure, Denkov shed light on discussions with the European Central Bank (ECB) President, emphasizing the urgent need to address inflation as a key prerequisite for Eurozone accession.

Highlighting his recent meeting with the ECB President, Denkov stated, "Inflation is the sole obstacle impeding Bulgaria's path to the eurozone. We are actively exploring measures, in collaboration with the Finance Minister, to expedite the decline in inflation rates." Denkov attributed this inflation surge to amplified incomes, surpassing inflation rates, coupled with Bulgaria's rapid growth, ranking among the EU's highest last year.

Addressing the wage hike impact, Denkov acknowledged, "The recent 20% surge in the minimum wage inevitably triggers salary adjustments across the board. While this elevation aims to diminish inequality, it remains one of our country's major challenges."

Looking ahead, Denkov outlined his strategy, envisioning a government program primarily focused on pivotal societal concerns such as demographics, healthcare, and education, outlining a comprehensive plan for Bulgaria's future.

Moreover, Denkov highlighted a significant economic shift, stating, "Bulgaria is no longer at the bottom in labor costs; our income surge has propelled us above Hungary, leaving us second to last."

Denkov's revelations underscore Bulgaria's multifaceted challenges as it navigates Eurozone integration, with inflation emerging as a critical stumbling block on the path toward adopting the euro.