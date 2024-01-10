PM Denkov: Ministerial Changes Only If Vital

Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov reassured the public in a Facebook Q&A session regarding the upcoming cabinet rotation in March, emphasizing the government's firm stance on maintaining the Council of Ministers' composition despite negotiations with the Movement for Rights and Freedoms (DPS).

Denkov highlighted the necessity of engaging with the DPS leadership for their support in parliamentary decisions, stating, "If we want DPS to vote for this government, we must also go through talks with the DPS leadership. The broader the support for the government in parliament, the better."

Addressing concerns about potential ministerial replacements during the rotation, Denkov clarified that any changes would only occur if both he and Deputy Prime Minister Mariya Gabriel deemed it essential. He stressed the importance of continuity in ministerial roles to ensure the ongoing execution of ongoing initiatives. "The ministers should continue their work to try to implement what they have started. They will be replaced only if it is really necessary, these will be one-off cases," Denkov affirmed.

This statement underlines the government's commitment to stability while hinting at a selective approach to any ministerial changes, emphasizing their consideration on a case-by-case basis.

As discussions and negotiations unfold ahead of the impending rotation, Denkov's assertions set the tone for the government's approach to maintaining its functional integrity amidst potential adjustments within the Council of Ministers.