Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon

World | January 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:02
Bulgaria: Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon

The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked military infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of the village of Kila in southern Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon in an air strike.

The Israel Air Force aircraft also attacked the organization's terrorist infrastructure in the area of the village of Yaron in southern Lebanon and IDF artillery fired at various areas in southern Lebanon too.

The attacks came after, during the day, a number of rockets were launched from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory.

Also, a number of hostile aircraft were identified that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory, one of them was successfully intercepted by the air defense fighters.

The IDF did not specify the type of aircraft

/ANI/TPS

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: IDF, Israel, Hezbollah, Lebanon
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria