Israeli Military Strikes Hezbollah In Lebanon
The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) attacked military infrastructure of the terrorist organization Hezbollah in the area of the village of Kila in southern Lebanon on Tuesday afternoon in an air strike.
The Israel Air Force aircraft also attacked the organization's terrorist infrastructure in the area of the village of Yaron in southern Lebanon and IDF artillery fired at various areas in southern Lebanon too.
The attacks came after, during the day, a number of rockets were launched from Lebanese territory to Israeli territory.
Also, a number of hostile aircraft were identified that crossed into Israeli territory from Lebanese territory, one of them was successfully intercepted by the air defense fighters.
The IDF did not specify the type of aircraft
/ANI/TPS
