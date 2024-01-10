COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 206 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

Society » HEALTH | January 10, 2024, Wednesday // 09:00
Bulgaria: COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 206 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours @Pixabay

The new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Bulgaria are 206. They were established with 2,806 tests, which means that the share of positive results is 7.3 percent, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal. One person infected with covid died in the last 24 hours.

There are 6,994 active cases of the disease. To date, 378 patients with covid have been hospitalized, of which 37 are in intensive care units. 64 were treated in the last 24 hours, and 31 were newly admitted to hospitals.

In total, since the beginning of the pandemic, 1,290,586 people have been cured, and 38,702 have lost the battle with COVID-19.

In the last 24 hours, 92 doses of vaccines were administered, and a total of 4,724,961 since the beginning of the pandemic.

