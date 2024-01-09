Bulgaria's Pension Duration Among Shortest in the EU

Society | January 9, 2024, Tuesday // 17:17
Bulgaria holds the distinction of having the shortest average pension duration among European Union nations. Across EU member states, retirement pensions typically last between 15 to 25 years. However, in Bulgaria, men receive pensions for an average of 14 years, while women receive them for nearly 19 years.

Ivaylo Ivanov, the head of the National Social Security Institute, disclosed these statistics to BNR. He also mentioned that an analysis of Bulgaria's pension system is expected to be completed by year-end.

The current criteria for obtaining pension rights in Bulgaria require women to be aged 62 years and 2 months, with a service length of 36 years and 6 months. Men need to be aged 64 years and 7 months, with a service length of 39 years and 6 months.

