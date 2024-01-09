Weather In Bulgaria: Frosty Conditions Across The Countery

As Bulgarians brace for the day ahead, the country is set to experience a frosty morning with temperatures ranging from minus 9C to minus 4C, dipping to minus 8C in Sofia. Anticipate mostly sunny yet cold weather throughout the day. No snowfall is expected. Winds are expected to subside, with moderate northerly gusts persisting in the easternmost regions. Daytime temperatures will vary between minus 3C to 2C, with Sofia hovering around 1C.

Along the Black Sea coast, a similar forecast prevails with sunny skies and chilly conditions. A moderate northerly wind will accompany temperatures ranging from 0C to 3C, while the seawater temperature will measure at 9C.

In the mountainous regions, expect mostly sunny weather with a moderate to strong northeasterly wind. Temperatures will range from minus 3C at 1,200 meters to minus 7C at 2,000 meters.