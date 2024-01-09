Strategic Collaboration: Bulgaria Offers Police Support for Paris Olympics

Bulgaria's Ministry of the Interior has signaled its readiness to dispatch officers from various departments—such as the Border Police, Security Police, and if required, the Criminal Police—to assist in maintaining security during the upcoming Olympic Games in Paris this summer.

The announcement followed a productive meeting between Zhivko Kotsev, the chief secretary of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and Laurent Hurst, the French attaché for internal security. France extended a formal request to Bulgaria, among other EU member states, seeking police support for maintaining public order and security throughout the major sports event.

The meeting also addressed broader aspects of cooperation in bilateral and international police operations, emphasizing collaboration beyond the Olympic Games.