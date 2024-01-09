Boycott Against Austria: Bulgarian Leaders Urge Cooperation for Schengen Access

The chairman of Bulgaria's Association of Industrial Capital, Vasil Velev, recently proposed a boycott of Austrian initiatives and businesses within Bulgaria due to Austria's stance against Bulgaria's Schengen entry through land borders. This call has sparked reactions across the nation, notably drawing a response from GERB leader Boyko Borissov.

Borissov dismissed the notion of boycotting Austrian businesses in Bulgaria, emphasizing their active role in supporting Bulgaria's accession to the Schengen area. Instead, he suggested a joint approach from Bulgarian and Austrian businesses in the country, directing their concerns to the Austrian Chancellor and political leadership, citing mutual detriment if the issue remains unresolved.

Highlighting the advantages of Bulgaria's full membership in Schengen for both nations, Borissov stressed the need for collaboration rather than confrontation.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel stated that Bulgaria's place is in Schengen, the Eurozone and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development.