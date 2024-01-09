France's Youngest Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Takes the Helm

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Gabriel Attal, aged just 34, as the nation's youngest prime minister in modern history, reports the BBC.

Attal steps into this role following the resignation of Elisabeth Borne after her 20-month tenure. Borne faced challenges due to the persistent lack of a parliamentary majority during her time in office.

Currently serving as the Minister of Education, Attal now assumes the pivotal position of leading the French government into the crucial European Parliament elections slated for June.