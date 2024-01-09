France's Youngest Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Takes the Helm

World » EU | January 9, 2024, Tuesday // 15:04
Bulgaria: France's Youngest Prime Minister Gabriel Attal Takes the Helm

French President Emmanuel Macron has appointed Gabriel Attal, aged just 34, as the nation's youngest prime minister in modern history, reports the BBC.

Attal steps into this role following the resignation of Elisabeth Borne after her 20-month tenure. Borne faced challenges due to the persistent lack of a parliamentary majority during her time in office.

Currently serving as the Minister of Education, Attal now assumes the pivotal position of leading the French government into the crucial European Parliament elections slated for June.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

EU » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Attal, Youngest, French, European
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria