Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Champions Schengen, Eurozone, and OECD Integration
During the presentation of European Presidency priorities, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel underscored Bulgaria's position in essential global institutions. Stressing Bulgaria's rightful place in Schengen, the Eurozone, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Gabriel highlighted their significance during the event.
Belgium, in its 13th term, has outlined the rule of law, democracy, and aid to Ukraine as primary focuses for its presidency.
Gabriel echoed these priorities, emphasizing Bulgaria's alignment with these objectives. She highlighted the benefits of Bulgaria's inclusion in the Schengen area, asserting it would fortify the zone and enhance efficiency. Additionally, being part of the Eurozone would elevate Bulgaria's role in decision-making processes and bolster its currency's global standing. Joining the OECD would assure standards benefiting both investors and citizens, Gabriel added.
In essence, Gabriel's remarks advocate for Bulgaria's integration into these global bodies, positioning the nation for enhanced economic and diplomatic opportunities.
We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!
- » Boycott Against Austria: Bulgarian Leaders Urge Cooperation for Schengen Access
- » Bulgaria and Vietnam Pledge to Strengthen Relations Amidst Regional Cooperation
- » Bulgaria: Key Conditions Set for Ministers' Shuffling During Upcoming Cabinet Rotation
- » Radev vs. Revisions: Bulgarian President Challenges Constitutional Changes
- » Bulgarian President Radev Set to Unveil Legal Challenge Over Constitutional Changes
- » Bulgaria's Customs Agency Bolsters Border Vigilance in Accordance with Schengen Commitments to Austria