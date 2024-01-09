Bulgaria's Deputy Prime Minister Champions Schengen, Eurozone, and OECD Integration

During the presentation of European Presidency priorities, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mariya Gabriel underscored Bulgaria's position in essential global institutions. Stressing Bulgaria's rightful place in Schengen, the Eurozone, and the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), Gabriel highlighted their significance during the event.

Belgium, in its 13th term, has outlined the rule of law, democracy, and aid to Ukraine as primary focuses for its presidency.

Gabriel echoed these priorities, emphasizing Bulgaria's alignment with these objectives. She highlighted the benefits of Bulgaria's inclusion in the Schengen area, asserting it would fortify the zone and enhance efficiency. Additionally, being part of the Eurozone would elevate Bulgaria's role in decision-making processes and bolster its currency's global standing. Joining the OECD would assure standards benefiting both investors and citizens, Gabriel added.

In essence, Gabriel's remarks advocate for Bulgaria's integration into these global bodies, positioning the nation for enhanced economic and diplomatic opportunities.

