European Health Commissioner Urges Vigilance as COVID-19 Resurges

As COVID-19 cases surge across EU countries, European Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides emphasizes the urgency of vaccination amidst the coexistence of multiple viruses. Kyriakides underscores the continued presence of COVID-19 variants in communities and the co-circulation of respiratory diseases, urging vigilance.

Reports from various EU nations highlight concerning trends: Croatia reported 68 Covid-related deaths in a week, Greece anticipates 80 weekly deaths if current trends persist, and Italy witnessed record highs in flu and COVID-19 cases at the close of 2023.

The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control acknowledges the expected resurgence of SARS-CoV-2, seasonal influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus. Kyriakides stresses vaccination's crucial role, especially for the vulnerable.

Kyriakides emphasizes the importance of comprehensive COVID-19 data sharing, testing, sequencing, and vigilant tracking to curb virus spread.

Some capitals mull over implementing new restrictions like mandatory masks in specific settings. Spain's Health Ministry mandates masks in healthcare centers despite clashes with autonomous regions. However, concerns arise regarding introducing restrictive measures ahead of European Parliament elections, potentially providing political leverage for extreme right-wing groups.