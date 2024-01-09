Austrian Chamber Applauds Schengen Impact: Boosting Bulgaria's Business Prospects

The Austrian Chamber of Commerce, serving as the overseas business representative, has greeted the partial Schengen agreement positively, hailing it as a promising development. Philip Kupfer, the trade advisor at the Austrian embassy, expressed enthusiasm for the move, highlighting the significance of meeting pertinent conditions for a robust domestic market within Europe.

Kupfer emphasized the impact of heightened customs controls on goods entering and exiting Austria, stressing the need for efficient and transparent processes. He underlined the importance of swift yet thorough checks, especially in evaluating Bulgaria's business environment.

In response to recent calls for a boycott of Austrian shops and gas stations, Tsvetan Simeonov, Chair of the Management Board at the Bulgarian Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI), deemed such actions as profoundly ineffective. Simeonov underscored the collaboration and unity of all investors, considering them as valuable allies in the business landscape.

This positive reception from the Austrian Chamber of Commerce signifies a hopeful step towards bolstering business relationships and trade dynamics between Austria and Bulgaria.