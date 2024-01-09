Tensions surged in Bosnia and Herzegovina as US F-16 aircraft flew over the nation, displaying solidarity mere hours before the disputed "holiday" in Republika Srpska, a region predominantly inhabited by ethnic Serbs, branded unconstitutional by Sarajevo.

The US embassy in Bosnia underscored the flights, similar to those in the past, as part of a collaborative exercise with Bosnian forces, emphasizing unwavering US commitment to safeguarding Bosnia's territorial integrity amid concerns of separatist actions.

However, Milorad Dodik, a prominent proponent of Republika Srpska's secessionist ideals and known for his ties to Russia, criticized the flyovers, citing lack of authorization from Bosnia and Herzegovina's presidency, where representation spans Serb, Croat, and Bosniak members. Dodik humorously remarked about the presence of the planes during the Republic of Serbia Day celebrations.

Amid these events, preparations for Independence Day celebrations in Republika Srpska—contested due to its association with a 1992 declaration of independence triggering a brutal war—heightened tensions. The day aligns with Radovan Karadžić and Biljana Plavšić's proclamation of independence for the Serbian Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The US, citing concerns over the Dayton Accords' violation, warned against any attempts at Republika Srpska's secession. Additionally, the date of the holiday, January 9, linked to Orthodox Christmas, raised legal and discriminatory concerns for other groups in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

German Christian Schmidt, the High Representative for Bosnia and Herzegovina, echoed similar warnings regarding Dodik's actions. Recent incidents, including gunfire near a Bosniak community in Srebrenica—site of a 1995 massacre—have further fueled tensions, resulting in arrests and subsequent releases amid protests.

Dodik, already facing US and UK sanctions, remains a controversial figure. While the flyovers occurred on a solemn evening in Banja Luka before the holiday, their impact did not overshadow the occasion. Delegations from Belgrade, including key Serbian figures, added to the diplomatic intricacies surrounding the event.