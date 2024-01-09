Israeli Delegation In Cairo: It Will Negotiate For The Hostages Of Hamas

A high-ranking Israeli delegation has arrived in Cairo to negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas, an Egyptian source confirmed to Al-Araby Al-Jadid newspaper. Indirect talks are back on track after the assassination of Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri last week.

At the same time, Israel showed the media a weapons factory of the terrorist organization, which is the largest Hamas weapons production facility discovered so far since the beginning of the war in the Gaza Strip, reported AFP.

The weapons factory is located in the central part of the enclave and is a complex of tunnels and workshops. It was shown to journalists taken there by the Israeli armed forces.

Israeli army spokesman Daniel Hagari explained that the site was supposed to house a cement plant and other industrial products, but produced weapons such as shells and rockets, which were stored in underground hideouts equipped with spacious elevators.

The factory was located next to the Salaheddin road, which connects the northern and southern parts of the Gaza Strip and through which humanitarian aid is delivered from the Rafah border crossing on the border with Egypt to Gaza. Hamas did not accidentally choose this location for the factory, because it was convinced that the Israeli forces would not attack this thoroughfare, according to Hagari.

Journalists were shown detonators used to launch rockets reaching targets 100 kilometers away - twice the distance between the northern Gaza Strip and Tel Aviv.

The weapons are manufactured with materials and products intended for civilian use - in agriculture, construction, healthcare.

Before the war, tens of thousands of people lived in Bureij, but the sector visited by the journalists, ten kilometers from Gaza City, looked completely deserted.

On January 6, the Israeli army announced that it had finished dismantling the Hamas military structure in the northern part of the Gaza Strip and would focus on the central and southern parts of the enclave.