Rising Concerns as Flu Wave and Contagious Illnesses Hit Bulgarian Schools

Professor Iva Hristova, head of Bulgaria's National Center for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD), alerted the public to a concerning resurgence of health issues affecting schools. Speaking on bTV, she underscored a startling trend among COVID-19 patients, revealing that one in four experiences a rebound effect—a resurgence of symptoms around ten days after initial improvement.

Describing COVID-19's evolving symptoms, Prof. Hristova noted its onset as less acute but debilitating, marked by moderate fever, severe headaches, ocular discomfort, and systemic impact. The spectrum encompasses gastrointestinal troubles, insomnia, anxiety, and even potential clotting issues elevating risks of heart attacks and strokes.

Geographically, she identified heightened COVID-19 cases in Sofia, Pernik, Gabrovo, Burgas, and Varna, alongside an uptick in influenza cases across the Sofia region, Ruse, Silistra, Burgas, and Varna.

Emphasizing children's vulnerability to both COVID-19 transmission and flu, Prof. Hristova flagged the onset of a flu wave, predicting a surge in respiratory ailments for the next couple of months, traditionally peaking in late January or early February.

The article underscored the characteristics of influenza, encompassing fever, chills, severe headaches, and respiratory symptoms progressing from dry to runny nose.

Moving beyond COVID-19 and flu, Prof. Hristova highlighted concerns regarding measles outbreaks, stressing the significance of vaccination coverage, particularly at ages 12-13, to maintain immunity and prevent resurgences.

Another alarming revelation centered on the prevalence of chickenpox in educational institutions. Prof. Hristova cautioned against the severity of this disease, often leading to hospitalizations due to skin infections, neurological complications, and even pneumonia.

Addressing preventive measures, she advocated for filters at school entrances to curb disease spread.

As Bulgaria braces for a surge in respiratory illnesses and grapples with contagious diseases, Prof. Hristova's warnings underscore the urgency for enhanced vaccination efforts and proactive measures to safeguard public health.