Sofia and Burgas Airports Set for Overnight Schengen Corridor Launch

As Bulgaria prepares to enter Schengen by air on March 31, Jesus Caballero, CEO of Sofia Airport's operating company, foresees faster terminal transitions for over two-thirds of passengers. In an interview with Sega news, Caballero revealed that the passport control-free corridors at Sofia Airport would be operational overnight, promising expedited passenger flows.

Caballero emphasized the airport's readiness, having passed several EU checks facilitating the Schengen accession. Terminal reassignments and an informational collaboration with airlines are underway to guide passengers to their respective terminals without confusion.

Similarly, Burgas Airport is primed for Schengen's initiation. Director Georgi Chipilski confirmed Terminal 2's design compliance with Schengen passenger service requirements in statements to BTA, the Bulgarian news agency.

A staggering 70% of passengers at Sofia and Burgas Airports hail from Schengen countries, underscoring the significance of these streamlined travel changes.