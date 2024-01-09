Bulgaria's Environment Minister Pledges Ongoing Probe into Ruse's Air Pollution Crisis

Environment and Water Minister Julian Popov has assured the public of a continual and thorough investigation into the air pollution plaguing Ruse. In a gathering with locals, Popov affirmed a commitment to an ongoing inquiry rather than a one-time check to unearth the sources of pollution and tackle the persistent issue.

During the meeting, Architect Dragomir Stoyanov highlighted concerns about an aluminum company's treatment plant, indicating its malfunction as a significant contributor to air pollution in the area.

Rostislav Kandilarov, Chair of the Breathe Ruse association, urged for a mechanism that would entail the closure of polluting industries instead of solely imposing fines, suggesting that some companies factor such penalties into their budgets.