Bulgaria: The Icy Days End On Sunday, Rapid Warming will Follow

Renowned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev issued a cautionary forecast on bTV, predicting an end to Bulgaria's icy weather by Sunday and an impending rapid warming trend in the week ahead.

Emphasizing the potential risk of water network ruptures due to temperature changes, Prof. Rachev advised residents to run their faucets as a precautionary measure.

While the days ahead promise ample sunshine, the climatologist warned of persisting morning cold spells. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to range from 1 to -7 degrees Celsius through the week, plunging to a minimum of -11 degrees on Sunday. Additionally, an icy wind is anticipated along the coastline.

As the frigid spell winds down, Bulgarians are urged to brace for significant temperature shifts and act proactively to safeguard against potential water supply issues.

Check the weather for today.