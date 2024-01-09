Bulgaria: The Icy Days End On Sunday, Rapid Warming will Follow

Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 9, 2024, Tuesday // 10:00
Bulgaria: Bulgaria: The Icy Days End On Sunday, Rapid Warming will Follow @Pixabay

Renowned climatologist Prof. Georgi Rachev issued a cautionary forecast on bTV, predicting an end to Bulgaria's icy weather by Sunday and an impending rapid warming trend in the week ahead.

Emphasizing the potential risk of water network ruptures due to temperature changes, Prof. Rachev advised residents to run their faucets as a precautionary measure.

While the days ahead promise ample sunshine, the climatologist warned of persisting morning cold spells. In Sofia, temperatures are expected to range from 1 to -7 degrees Celsius through the week, plunging to a minimum of -11 degrees on Sunday. Additionally, an icy wind is anticipated along the coastline.

As the frigid spell winds down, Bulgarians are urged to brace for significant temperature shifts and act proactively to safeguard against potential water supply issues.

Check the weather for today.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, weather, climatologist, temperatures, icy
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria