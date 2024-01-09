Vetoing Austria: Bulgarian Business Leader Urges Tougher Stance After Limited Schengen Acceptance

Vasil Velev, Chairman of the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria, expressed discontent over Bulgaria's limited acceptance into the Schengen area, highlighting the missed economic opportunities estimated at over 1 billion annually. Velev emphasized the need for a more assertive stance from the Bulgarian government, proposing the possibility of vetoing Austrian initiatives and advocating for public action against Austrian goods and services.

In an interview with Nova TV, Velev underscored the perceived inequality faced by Bulgaria despite meeting Schengen requirements, urging for a stronger reaction against the discrimination. He urged for actions that could prompt a change in Austria's position, emphasizing the need for political leverage.

Velev stressed the need for Bulgaria to assert its equality and not be treated as a second-rate nation, insisting on a more robust response to address this disparity. Additionally, he advocated for enhanced control over Austrian transit transport to align with Austria's demands.

Velev further highlighted Bulgaria's underutilization of its geographical advantages.

