Three Terrorists Killed After Opening Fire On Israeli Forces
The Israel Police, Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) and the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) issued a joint statement reporting that Monday evening the Israeli security forces killed three terrorists in an operation to arrest a wanted man in the village of Ikhtaba in Samaria.
The security forces, including undercover units, killed the three terrorists after they tried to escape and an exchange of fire began between the terrorists and the forces and the undercovers killed 3 armed terrorists who tried to escape.
The wanted man was captured after he was hit by gunfire from Israeli forces while he tried to flee.
An M16 rifle was found in his possession.
