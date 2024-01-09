COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 334 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours
@Pixabay
334 are the new cases of infection with Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Bulgaria, according to data from the Unified Information Portal.
The tests performed are 3712. The cured are 74. The active cases of infection are 6853.
There are 5 infected people who have died.
There are 381 infected people in hospitals.
85 vaccination doses were administered.
