Snowfall Alert: Icy Conditions at Shipka Pass with Minus 11 Degrees, Caution Advised for Drivers
Snowfall blankets the Shipka Pass and the Republic Pass in Bulgaria, significantly reducing visibility in the region. While the roadway has been cleared and treated with sand, icy patches persist, posing risks for drivers. The temperature plunges to minus 11 degrees at Shipka Pass, exacerbating the potential for hazardous icing. Currently, four maintenance vehicles are diligently working on the road.
Motorists are urged to exercise extreme caution, maintain appropriate speeds, avoid sudden maneuvers, keep a safe distance, and refrain from overtaking snow removal vehicles.
Nikolay Petrov, a representative of the company maintaining the Shipka pass, emphasized the necessity for drivers to equip their vehicles with winter tires. Additionally, the movement of cargo trucks weighing over 12 tons is prohibited due to the inclement weather conditions. The road treatment helps combat ice down to temperatures between minus 10 and minus 15 degrees. Petrov also warned about snow drifts, urging increased vigilance from drivers.
