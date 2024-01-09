Weather In Bulgaria: Snowy Conditions Sweep The Country

Bulgaria woke up to overnight snowfall blanketing most regions of the country. Forecasts indicate a rise in atmospheric pressure, surpassing the monthly average, leading to snow cover in northern Bulgaria and mountainous areas. Although precipitation is expected to taper off by day's end, a moderate to strong north-northeasterly wind persists. Temperatures across most regions are hovering around 0C, dropping to minus 5C to 0C by early afternoon, with Sofia experiencing approximately minus 3C.

The Black Sea coast anticipates considerable cloud cover with intermittent rain and potential snowfall, accompanied by a robust northerly wind. Temperatures will range from minus 3C to 2C, while seawater temperatures maintain at 9C-10C, generating sea waves around 4 degrees Douglas.

In the mountains, expect persistent cloudy conditions with ongoing snowfall, likely to diminish by evening. A strong east-northeasterly wind prevails, with temperatures at 1,200 meters around minus 3C and at 2,000 meters at approximately minus 7C.