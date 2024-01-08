Bulgaria and Vietnam Pledge to Strengthen Relations Amidst Regional Cooperation

National Assembly Chair Rosen Zhelyazkov emphasized Bulgaria and Vietnam's mutual commitment to enhancing their relations within the framework of expanding EU-Vietnam collaboration, the EU-ASEAN Strategic Partnership, and the EU's Indo-Pacific Cooperation Strategy. Zhelyazkov's statements came following a significant plenary meeting between Bulgarian parliamentary delegates and Vietnamese MPs during an official visit to Vietnam.

Led by Zhelyazkov, the Bulgarian parliamentary delegation embarked on a three-day visit to Vietnam at the invitation of Vietnam's National Assembly Chairperson Vuong Dinh Hue.

Highlighting the enduring 70-year partnership between Vietnam and Bulgaria in the rapidly evolving Southeast Asian region, Zhelyazkov expressed Bulgaria's eagerness to intensify dialogue and cooperation with Vietnam across various sectors. He emphasized areas such as economy, investment, connectivity, defense, and the rule of law as pivotal domains for deeper collaboration between the two nations.

Zhelyazkov underscored Vietnam's significance as a key partner for Bulgaria in the Asia-Pacific region, particularly in the context of Official Development Assistance provision.