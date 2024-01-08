Sofia's Shocking Murder: Tortured Victim's Death Linked to Loan Shark Debt

A chilling murder in Sofia unravels a grim tale of torture, deceit, and a financial debt. The victim, a 49-year-old man and the owner of a former restaurant in Sofia, suffered a brutal fate after being invited to the home of the accused perpetrators. Investigations by the Sofia City Prosecutor's Office and law enforcement agencies disclosed the harrowing details surrounding the case.

The victim's disappearance on January 4 led to a frantic search initiated by his mother, reporting the case as a possible kidnapping. Shockingly, the subsequent findings indicated that the victim had been tortured, bound, and fatally shot in the perpetrator's residence.

Authorities identified two suspects, Petar Alexandrov (son of former Finance Minister Stoyan Alexandrov) and Alexander Kinov, a funeral agent. The suspects attempted to mislead investigators by fabricating false narratives, including crossing the Serbian border and sending fake text messages to the victim's relatives.

Further investigations revealed a murky financial angle. The victim supposedly owed a substantial sum, estimated between BGN 200,000 to BGN 300,000, to one of the accused, allegedly a loan shark. The case raises concerns about the legality of the financial relationship between the victim and the accused, potentially involving a significant financial document yet to be confirmed.

Moreover, startling discoveries emerged regarding the disposal of the victim's body, discovered in a mortuary intended for cremation. The undertaker, involved in the crime, manipulated documents to conceal the victim's identity, indicating a calculated effort to cover up the murder.

The head of the Sofia Police Department highlighted that one of the suspects holds a criminal record, amplifying the gravity of the situation. Investigations will delve into the legitimacy of the death certificate and the procedures followed at the mortuary.