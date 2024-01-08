Bulgarian Businesses Grapple with 12% Surge in Electricity Prices

Electricity costs for Bulgarian businesses soared by approximately 12% as Monday's trading on the Independent Bulgarian Energy Exchange (IBEX) closed, setting the stage for a steeper bill on Tuesday, January 9. The trading data from the Day-Ahead market segment revealed an average price of BGN 212.87/MWh (exclusive of VAT), marking a sharp increase from Sunday's average of BGN 190.89 per MWh.

This surge indicates an 11.51% hike in electricity rates for Tuesday compared to Monday's rates. The average peak energy price stands at BGN 233.72 per MWh, with off-peak power hovering at an average of BGN 192.01 per MWh.

The trading session saw considerable fluctuations, with the lowest price recorded at BGN 165.45/MWh during the early morning hours and the highest at BGN 259.81/MWh in the morning peak hours.

The total volume of electricity sold on Monday reached 88,902.10 MWh, showing robust trading activity in the market.

Meanwhile, in the Intraday market segment, IBEX reported significant trading volumes, with a weighted average daily price of BGN 219.76/MWh in the 60-minute products and a weighted average price of BGN 221.20/MWh in the 15-minute products.