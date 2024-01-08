Bulgaria: Key Conditions Set for Ministers' Shuffling During Upcoming Cabinet Rotation

Politics | January 8, 2024, Monday // 16:45
Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov disclosed that any ministerial changes during the impending cabinet rotation in March would only occur upon mutual agreement between himself and Mariya Gabriel, the current Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs. Denkov highlighted that a minister's replacement would stem from perceived shortcomings in fulfilling their responsibilities, as he addressed journalists in Montana.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov characterized the rotation as a "technical process," emphasizing a cautious approach toward ministerial changes. Borissov indicated that any alterations in ministerial positions wouldn't transpire recklessly. A comprehensive analysis is in progress, and no definitive statements will be made until consensus is reached among coalition partners.

