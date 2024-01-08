Free Public Transport for Children Under 14: New Card System Launches February 1

Starting February 1, 2024, children under 14 years old will enjoy free public transport via a new electronic card system. Previously available for ages 7 to 10, the updated initiative grants free travel to a wider age group, requiring replacement of existing cards by February 1. Parents can extend current cards until then at a cost of BGN 15 for January.

The new free travel cards, with photos and electronic features, will be issued at Sofia's Center for Urban Mobility, streamlining accessibility across the city. Parents need to provide age and address documents at the Children's Health Center to obtain these cards.

Additionally, children aged 10 to 14 can load their cards for January at a fee of BGN 15. Students and doctoral candidates can continue using existing travel conditions until January end, with options for monthly or annual cards at BGN 15 and BGN 180 respectively for Sofia's public transport.

This government initiative, led by Nikolai Denkov, extends free public transport for children under 14 across all municipalities in Bulgaria.