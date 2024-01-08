Top 5 Destinations That You Must Visit In 2024

Wizz Air presents its most interesting travel destinations in the new year

At the beginning of the 2024, many people focus on their New Year's goals. Whether that involves eating healthy or trying out a new hobby, traveling to a new destination is almost always among the desires of most people. Wizz Air, Europe's fastest growing airline and the world's most environmentally sustainable*, presents its top 5 holiday destinations in 2024, offering its passengers an incredible and affordable opportunity to explore the world and create unforgettable memories in the new year year. Tickets for them are available on wizzair.com and in the mobile application with prices starting from BGN 28.99**

Lisbon, Portugal

Nestled along the sun-kissed shores of the Atlantic Ocean, Lisbon is the perfect city for art and culture lovers. With its unique architecture, museums, contemporary galleries and street art, the city pulses with creative energy. Travelers can explore the trendy Bairro Alto and LX Factory neighborhoods, or hop on the iconic tram line 28, which follows a scenic route through the city's narrow streets. WIZZ customers can fly to Lisbon from Sofia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at prices from BGN 97.99**

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Whether you are drawn to modern skyscrapers or ancient cultural heritage, Abu Dhabi promises an exciting experience. Travelers can visit the Sheikh Zayed Mosque to enjoy unique historical architecture, feel a rush of adrenaline at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi theme park or shop at one of the most impressive malls - Yas Mall. The Abu Dhabi Louvre also offers an interesting experience, exhibiting works of art from around the world on approximately 24,000 square meters, making it the largest art museum on the Arabian Peninsula. Wizz Air flies to Abu Dhabi from Sofia four times weekly - on Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday. Ticket prices start from BGN 97.99**

Geneva, Switzerland

Geneva enchants with its beautiful location by Lake Geneva and the breathtaking beauty of the Swiss Alps. While visiting the city, winter sports enthusiasts can indulge in a snowy adventure in the nearby Alps and the popular resorts of Verbier and Chamonix. Geneva allows visitors to enjoy both the culture of the city and the thrill of skiing the snow-capped Alpine peaks. Wizz Air flights from Sofia to Geneva operate three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Ticket prices start from BGN 28.99**

Madrid, Spain

The capital of Spain is a must-visit destination for its favorable climate, beautiful views and unique culture. In El Retiro Park, travelers can stroll through the Rose Garden, home to the statue of the Fallen Angel, or rent a boat and cruise the lake. In Madrid, the local markets offer a variety of delicious food - the Mercado de la Paz, offering Spanish cheeses, high-quality ham and traditional omelettes, is a great way to get to know the local culture and sample local delicacies at an affordable price. And for restaurant lovers - Madrid is home to the oldest restaurant in the world - Casa Botín, founded in 1725. Wizz Air flies to Madrid from Sofia three times a week - on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays - with tickets priced from 117 BGN .99**

Copenhagen, Denmark

Copenhagen is the perfect city for a holiday all year round, but it is especially beautiful in the winter months. It is the birthplace of "hygge" - a Danish word that describes the specific feeling of coziness and harmony that we all strive for. With small patisseries and cozy cafes, exquisite castles, fairy gardens and museums, the city is perfect for walking and relaxation. For a magical walk in winter, the colorful buildings with snow-covered roofs can be seen along the canal in Nyhavn. Wizz Air flights from Sofia to Copenhagen operate every day of the week, except Monday and Friday, and ticket prices start at just BGN 38.99**





*According to CAPA - Center for Aviation Awards for Excellence 2022 and 2023.

**Price for one-way ticket including administrative fee and small cabin baggage (max.: 40x30x20 cm). Wheeled luggage and any other type of checked luggage are subject to additional charges. The price is only valid for bookings made on wizzair.com and the WIZZ mobile app. The number of seats at the indicated prices is limited.