Europe's Top Campsite Revealed

Europe's top campsite and winner of the camping.info Award 2024 is located in Germany. Out of more than 23,000 European campsites from 44 different countries, Camping Kühlungsborn (Germany) took first place. The camping.info award is one of the most prestigious awards in the camping industry and is based on the opinions of 73,000 campers with a total of 135,000 reviews on camping.info. All of Europe's top campsites on: www.camping.info/en/topic/award



"The rankings are based solely on the evaluations of campers. Accordingly, the evaluations for creating the ranking and all of its factors are publicly available", says Maximilian Moehrle, managing director of camping.info based in Berlin. "Even small, highly committed campsites have a good chance of being listed among the top 100 campsites in Europe and of being discovered as an insider tip." In addition to the top 100 sites, 10 other campsites from 10 countries (Slovenia, Croatia, Poland, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Sweden, Netherland, France, Spain, Denmark and Greece) received the camping.info award 2024.



camping.info Award 2024: The top 10 campsites in Europe:

1. Campingpark Kühlungsborn / Germany

2. Camping Sonnenland Lutzmannsburg / Austria

3. Natürlich Hell. / Austria

4. Camp MondSeeLand / Austria

5. Luxury Camping Schlosshof / Italy

6. Rosenfelder Strand Ostsee Camping / Germany

7. Camping Gloria Vallis / Italy

8. Grubhof / Austria

9. Ostseecamping Familie Heide / Germany

10. Camping Brunner am See / Austria



Most popular campsite in:

Bosnia and Herzegovina: Auto Camp Green Park, Mostar

Croatia: Olea Camping, Novalja

Denmark: Skiveren Camping, Aalbæk

France: Camping de Riquewihr, Alsace

Greece: Camping Gythion Bay, Gythion

Netherlands: Camping de Harmienehoeve, Gelderland

Poland: Camping "Pod Brzozami" - Under the birch trees, West Pomerania

Slovenia: Camping Plana & Bar 66, Pivka

Spain: Camping Benisol, Valencia

Sweden: Långsjön Stugor & Camping AB, Ankarsrum