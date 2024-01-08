Bulgaria: Violence Erupts at National Palace of Culture Over Ukrainian Flag Display (PHOTOS + VIDEO)

Security guards at Sofia's National Palace of Culture (NDK) sparked outrage after forcefully ejecting a concertgoer displaying a Ukrainian flag during a DDT rock band performance on January 7.

During the concert, a girl raised the Ukrainian flag, prompting two guards to aggressively grab and remove her from the venue. Witnesses described a distressing scene as the guards forcibly escorted her towards the exit, causing visible distress and physical harm.

As the situation escalated, two bystanders attempted to intervene, resulting in one of them also being dragged out by the guards. The initial girl suffered bruises on her hands and severe pain in her wrist due to the guards' rough handling.

Additional activists, part of the “For Free Russia” association, joined in solidarity by displaying a Ukrainian flag. Despite the incident, concert organizers declined to comment or engage in discussions about the altercation.

Following the concert, the girl sought an apology from both the security agency and the organizers but was met with refusal to engage in dialogue. Consequently, she was compelled to involve law enforcement, filing a formal complaint and undergoing a medical examination for her injuries.

This unsettling incident has raised concerns about freedom of expression and security conduct at public events, prompting public outcry and a call for accountability from the involved parties.

We thank the “For Free Russia” association for the provided information.