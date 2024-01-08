Bulgaria: Retail Turnover Sees 3.2% Year-On-Year Increase in November

The latest data from the National Statistical Institute reveals a positive upswing in Bulgaria's retail sector for November 2023. Retail turnover experienced a 0.5% increase from the previous month and a substantial 3.2% rise compared to the same period last year.

Yearly Highlights

Sectoral Growth : November saw notable growth in various sectors, notably food, beverages, and tobacco, marking a significant 9% increase.

Non-Food Goods: Retail trade in computers, smartphones, and other non-food items also surged by 4% year-on-year.

Contrasting Trends: Conversely, there was a slight decline in retail trade for motor fuels and lubricants, down by 3%. However, the trend in online sales continued its upward trajectory.

Monthly Analysis

Sectoral Shift: On a month-to-month basis, clothing and shoes experienced the most significant increase, rising by 6.2%.

Fluctuations: However, retail trade in motor fuels observed a decline of 3.5%, alongside a 1.1% decrease in computers, smartphones, and non-food goods turnover.

This data highlights the dynamic shifts within Bulgaria's retail landscape, showing promising growth in specific sectors while witnessing fluctuations in others. The increasing momentum in certain segments and the consistent surge in online sales continue to shape the evolving retail scene.