Bulgarian President Radev Set to Unveil Legal Challenge Over Constitutional Changes

President Rumen Radev declared plans to disclose comprehensive justifications on Monday for his opposition to the recent constitutional amendments, labeling them as a "brutal and fundamentally flawed assault on the Bulgarian Constitution." This announcement follows an Epiphany briefing on January 6, where he indicated his intent to appeal to the Constitutional Court regarding the contentious alterations.

Former Minister of Justice Anton Stankov, in an interview with Euronews on January 7, expressed concerns about Bulgaria's trajectory, suggesting the country was heading toward a Grand National Assembly. Stankov criticized the lack of publicized and substantive debates during the constitutional amendments, emphasizing the necessity to address shortcomings before seeking resolutions.

Stankov highlighted the absence of publicized criticism of the existing texts, stressing the importance of identifying deficiencies to facilitate effective solutions. He pointed out contradictions within the legal framework, particularly regarding the coexistence of an independent judiciary and a prosecutor's council dominated by political representatives from the parliament.

Addressing the contentious topic of dual citizenship for ministers, Stankov questioned the absence of explicit regulations allowing EU citizens to hold ministerial positions. He raised concerns about the broad scope of the dual citizenship provision and its alignment with European regulations.

The forthcoming announcement by President Radev regarding his Constitutional Court appeal and the concerns raised by former Minister Anton Stankov underscores the ongoing debates and uncertainties surrounding Bulgaria's recent constitutional amendments.