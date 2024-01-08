COVID-19 In Bulgaria: 65 New Cases In The Last 24 Hours

The new confirmed cases of coronavirus in Bulgaria for the last 24 hours are 65, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.

677 tests were performed, which means that the proportion of positive results is 9.6 percent.

No patients with confirmed coronavirus infection have died.

To date, there are 416 people in hospitals with a diagnosis of COVID-19, of which 37 are in intensive care units. There are 12 new arrivals in medical facilities.

Five people have been cured in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,290,448 since the beginning of the pandemic.

There are currently 6,598 active cases.

Not a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine has been administered in the last 24 hours. A total of 4,724,784 have been administered since the start of the immunization campaign.

A total of 38,696 people in Bulgaria have lost the battle with the coronavirus from the confirmed 1,335,742 infected since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the data of the Unified Information Portal.