The US Fears An Escalation Of The Israel-Hamas Conflict

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken warned that Israel's war against the radical Palestinian movement Hamas could spread to other countries in the region.

The Palestinian side reported dozens of new victims of the Israeli operation in the Gaza Strip.

"The US is working to prevent the escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hamas, which could cause even more suffering and uncertainty," the secretary of state said from Qatar. Antony Blinken pledged during his visit to Israel to tell the authorities, that it is imperative that they do more to avoid civilian casualties. He also assured that Washington is strongly opposed to the expulsion of Palestinians from Gaza.

According to the Hamas-controlled health authorities in the enclave, the death toll is approaching 23,000. After announcing that it had destroyed the group's command structures in northern Gaza, the Israeli army is advancing south.

Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani has called for a ceasefire. He said the killing of one of Hamas' leaders in an Israeli drone strike in Beirut last week had adversely affected Doha's ability to mediate between Israel and the Palestinian group.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock met in Jerusalem with her new Israeli counterpart, Israel Katz, on her fourth visit to the region after the Hamas attacks on Israel. Relatives of hostages still held in the Gaza Strip were also present. They were kidnapped in the October 7 raid that triggered the Gaza operation.