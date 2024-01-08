Weather In Bulgaria: Snow Showers and Colder Temperatures Ahead

January 8 is set to bring a shift in weather patterns across Bulgaria, with cloudy skies and rainfall anticipated throughout the region. A moderate to strong northwesterly wind, veering to north-northeasterly in the Northeast, will usher in a drop in temperatures, marking the transition to colder conditions.

The day is expected to witness rain gradually transforming into snow in various parts of the North and the higher-altitude valleys in the West. Additionally, there's a cautionary note for potential black ice formation in the Northeast during the morning hours. The evening is likely to witness snowfall, accumulation, and potential snowstorms in certain areas.

Temperature projections indicate lows ranging between 0°C to 1°C in the Northeast, while milder temperatures of 8°C to 11°C are anticipated in the Southeast, with Sofia experiencing around 4°C. Highs are expected to reach minus 2°C in the Northeast, while the South could experience temperatures between 8°C to 9°C, with Sofia recording 1°C to 2°C.

Along the Black Sea coast, the forecast indicates cloudy skies, accompanied by rain and snowfall expected around noon. A moderate northerly wind will prevail, with temperatures ranging from 0°C in the North to 5°C to 6°C in the South. Sea water temperatures are expected to remain between 8°C to 10°C.

In the mountainous regions, cloudy conditions and snowfall are expected, particularly in the Rodopi Mountains below altitudes of 1,000-1,200 meters. Winds from the west-northwest direction, light to moderate in intensity, will prevail. Temperature highs are forecasted at 2°C to 3°C at 1,200 meters, dropping to minus 3°C at altitudes of 2,000 meters.