At Least 115 Palestinians Including 2 Journalists Have Been Killed In Gaza In 24 Hours

At least 113 Palestinians have been killed and 250 wounded in the past 24 hours in Gaza, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian enclave said today, as quoted by Reuters. It was also reported that two journalists were killed in the Israeli strikes - Mustafa Thuraya, a freelance videographer working for France Press since 2019, and Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh from Al Jazeera TV, BTA summarizes.

They died while traveling by car in the Gaza Strip. Hamza Wael al-Dahdouh is the son of Wael al-Dahdouh, who is Al Jazeera's bureau chief and who was recently injured in an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Wael al-Dahdouh also lost his wife and two of his children in another Israeli strike in the early weeks of the war.

As of December 31, at least 77 journalists and media workers have died since the start of the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Of them, 70 were Palestinians, 4 Israelis and 3 Lebanese.

As of now, the total number of civilians killed in the besieged Palestinian Territory since October 7 is 22,835, and the wounded have reached 58,416.

Meanwhile, the Israeli army announced that it has destroyed the command structure of the radical movement Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip.