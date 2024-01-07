Bulgaria's Customs Agency Bolsters Border Vigilance in Accordance with Schengen Commitments to Austria

The Customs Agency of Bulgaria has intensified scrutiny on all goods entering and exiting Austria, implemented across checkpoints and territory, aligning with the country's commitment to Austria and Schengen entry obligations. These stringent measures, stipulated in an annex to the EU Council decision concerning Romania and Bulgaria's Schengen accession, signify a concerted effort to reinforce controls at land borders.

The latest operational surge within the first six days of 2024 witnessed over 7,200 rigorous inspections conducted on various vehicles traversing Bulgaria. Employing physical examinations, X-ray scans, and meticulous documentary assessments, authorities scrutinized both cargo and vehicle cabins comprising trucks, cars, light trucks, and buses.

Resultant inspections uncovered numerous breaches of customs and excise regulations, leading to the confiscation of a significant cache of contraband. Seizures included approximately 120,000 cigarettes, 5.5 kg of tobacco, over 340 liters of alcohol, 800 liters of motor oils, 1,500 kg of detergent, 5,429 electrical instruments, 10,500 toys, and 110 perfumery products. These intercepted items were intended for importation into Bulgaria or transit to Western Europe, as outlined by the Agency.

Additionally, outbound vehicles en route from Austria to Turkey underwent heightened scrutiny, resulting in the confiscation of over 61,000 undeclared items, such as electronic hookahs, e-hookah refills, veterinary medicines, and eyeglasses.

In a concerning incident at the Vidin Ferry border checkpoint, a joint operation with the Border Police revealed six Syrian individuals concealed within a compartment of a Bulgarian-registered minivan, purportedly destined for Austria.

The intensified vigilance extends beyond checkpoints, with enhanced cooperation among authorities on Bulgaria's roadways. The Customs Agency emphasized that these border checks will persist until Bulgaria's full inclusion in the Schengen zone, at which point controls will primarily focus on the EU's external borders with Turkey and Serbia.

While Romania and Bulgaria received approval for Schengen area accession from the EU Council in December 2023, discussions regarding the lifting of controls at land borders are ongoing and anticipated to progress throughout 2024, following the initial lifting of controls at air and sea borders in March 2024.