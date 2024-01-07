Daily Dose Of Culture: ISTANBUL - Exhibition Of Photographer Ara Güler In Sofia

Synthesis Gallery (Галерия Фотосинтезис) in Sofia is hosting a mesmerizing exhibition titled "Istanbul" by renowned photographer Ara Güler, in collaboration with the Ara Güler Museum in Istanbul, the Plovdiv Photography Center, and Photosynthesis. This captivating showcase offers a vivid exploration of the iconic city through Güler's lens, featuring the mesmerizing black-and-white captures of Istanbul's timeless allure.

Ara Güler's exceptional collection of photographs offers a unique insight into the captivating duality of Istanbul – a city steeped in contrasts, resonating with both chaos and tranquility, vibrant colors and monochrome shades. His profound connection with the city is evident in his poignant portrayal of daily life, echoing the narratives of Istanbul's streets, monuments, and communities.

The exhibition presents a tapestry of Güler's masterful storytelling, drawing parallels between his early literary works and the influence of cinema on his photography. Güler's keen eye for detail and emotive narrative weaves together a stunning visual portrayal of Istanbul's vibrant spirit.

Celebrated for his intimate portrayal of Istanbul's essence, Güler's photographs capture moments of daily life, from serene cafe scenes to the bustling activity on the Bosphorus. Within the frames of his evocative photographs lie stories of toiling workers, shared moments during daily commutes, and the enduring warmth of community bonds.

The showcase, previously displayed across numerous global galleries and museums, has been included in the International Photographic Meetings program in Plovdiv for 2023. It commemorates Ara Güler's legacy, highlighting his profound impact on the world of photography.

Ara Güler, a revered Turkish photographer born in Istanbul, cemented his reputation in the realm of photography through his extensive career. His journey from a young cinephile to a distinguished photojournalist saw him capture the essence of Istanbul with unparalleled passion and sensitivity.

The exhibition, a collaboration between the Ara Güler Museum, Synthesis Gallery, and various cultural institutions, aims to offer a cultural journey, celebrating Güler's iconic works and their enduring impact. On January 15, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. in Photosynthesis Library there will be an event titled Focus: The photographer and the city. On January 25 the exhibition will end with the screening of the films: "The Whistling Man" and "Hero's End".

Photos of the exhibition by Stella Ivanova.