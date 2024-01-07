Day 683 of the Invasion of Ukraine: Russian Strike Kills 11 People Including 5 Children In Pokrovsk

Day 683 of the invasion of Ukraine. Summary of key events in the last 24 hours:

Ukrainian Air Defense has shot down 21 out of 28 Russian drones

Ukrainian missiles "penetrate" Russian air defense systems

There is a threat that the US will soon not be able to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot complexes, the New York Times reported

Putin celebrated Christmas Eve with the families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine



At least 11 people, including five children, were killed and eight wounded in a Russian strike on the city of Pokrovsk in eastern Ukraine, Donetsk region governor Vadim Filashkin said.

"The Russians attacked the area with S-300 missiles, as a result of which 11 people died and another eight were injured. The main attack was on Pokrovsk and Rivne in Mirnograd municipality," the regional governor wrote on his Telegram channel.

He posted photos showing rescuers searching for survivors in the rubble. According to him, the strike damaged six houses.

Rocket attack on Pokrovsk: 11 people killed, including 5 children - Regional Military Administration



At least 8 more people were injured. The town was reportedly attacked with S-300 missiles. pic.twitter.com/gGYLmgaaUV — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 6, 2024

The city of Pokrovsk, which before the war had a population of 60,000, has already been the target of a particularly deadly attack in August last year, in which nine people were killed and eighty-two injured. The city is located about 50 kilometers from the front line.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky added that a rescue operation is currently underway in Pokrovsk of the Donetsk region and in the Pokrovsky district after the Russian strike with S-300 missiles.

Rescue operations are underway in Pokrovsk, Donetsk Oblast, and Pokrovsky District after a Russian missile strike using S-300 missiles. Necessary rescue forces and equipment from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are engaged in clearing the rubble. As of now, it is known… pic.twitter.com/xhDop5LqcZ — Maria Drutska ???????? (@maria_drutska) January 6, 2024

"The necessary rescue forces, equipment of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine have been brought in. The debris is being sorted. At the moment, more than ten dead are known, among whom there are children, unfortunately... My condolences to all lost relatives and loved ones .The blow of the Russians was simply on ordinary residential buildings, on private houses.

All the injured were given the necessary assistance. And Russia must always feel that none of these strikes will go without consequences for the terrorist state. We must ensure it - with our forces, with our own defense and political capabilities", the head of state was also categorical.

Ukrainian Air Defense has shot down 21 out of 28 Russian drones

Russia launched 28 drones and 3 cruise missiles on Ukrainian territory last night. Ukrainian air defenses destroyed 21 of the drones, Reuters reported, citing a statement from the Ukrainian Air Force.

They added that Russia had mainly targeted targets in southern and eastern Ukraine. The Ukrainian Air Force did not specify what happened to the three Russian cruise missiles.

"The enemy is shifting the focus of the attack to the front territories - Kherson and Dnipropetrovsk regions are being attacked with drones," said the spokesman of the Air Force of Ukraine.

The information could not be independently confirmed, Reuters said.

Ukrainian missiles "penetrate" Russian air defense systems

Ukrainian forces have destroyed a partially built railway bridge that was supposed to connect Russia and occupied Crimea, local media reported.

According to a report by the American Institute for the Study of War, Ukrainian missiles and drones penetrated the Russian air defense system in Crimea, and hit the intended targets. According to information from the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia launched 28 drones and 3 missiles last night alone, 21 of the drones were intercepted.

There is a threat that the US will soon not be able to supply Ukraine with missiles for the Patriot complexes, the New York Times reported

White House and Pentagon officials have warned that there is a threat that the United States will soon be unable to deliver missiles for the Patriot air defense systems handed over to Ukraine due to a lack of funding, the New York Times reported, citing an agency. UNIAN.

The publication states that the value of the missiles can reach between 2 and 4 million dollars per unit.

The Patriot complexes effectively shoot down ballistic and other types of missiles, notes UNIAN. Since receiving them, Ukraine has been able to gain the upper hand in the battle for Ukrainian skies.

In a comment for the publication, a major from the Ukrainian army emphasized that thanks to foreign partners, Kyiv was able to build an air shield over the country and that if the partners stop supplying missiles, Ukraine will return to the situation at the beginning of the war, when people did not leave bomb shelters , and Russia carried out massive airstrikes on Ukrainian cities.

The American analytical center Atlantic Council has warned that there is a real danger that Ukraine will run out of ammunition for air defense systems in the coming weeks, UNIAN points out.

This threat is related to the fact that further US and European Union military aid to Ukraine is running into "political obstacles," the agency noted.

Putin celebrated Christmas Eve with the families of Russian soldiers killed in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin has received families of Russian soldiers killed in fighting in Ukraine. The meeting took place yesterday, when Russia was celebrating Christmas Eve, DPA reported, citing Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

Putin received the families at his residence in Novo Ogarevo, outside Moscow. Before that, an exhibition and a special program was organized for the relatives of the fallen servicemen.

Vladimir #Putin congratulated Orthodox Christians and all Russians celebrating Christmas.https://t.co/f6ingiEXRl pic.twitter.com/k4zZpjyDJt — Russian Arms Control Delegation in Vienna (@armscontrol_rus) January 7, 2024

Peskov clarified that Putin, together with the relatives of the fallen soldiers, attended a Christmas Mass in a church in the vicinity of the residence in Novo Ogarevo.

Before the liturgy, the president spoke "frankly and at length" with the families of the slain soldiers. He also invited them to join him for Christmas Eve dinner.

By inviting the families of servicemen killed in the war, Putin is likely trying to portray himself as concerned about the needs of these people ahead of the presidential election in March, in which he is running again, DPA noted.

Protests are growing in Russia, in which families want men mobilized for the war in Ukraine to be returned home, the agency adds.

