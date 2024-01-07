Bulgaria's Wholesale Food Prices Witness a Dip of 0.27% Over Two Weeks

The State Commission for Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets in Bulgaria has reported a noteworthy 0.27% decline in the wholesale food price index over a span of two weeks, settling at 2.246 points compared to the pre-holiday figure of 2.252 points.

Tracking back to the beginning of 2023, the food price index stood at 2.316 points, reaching its peak around March 10 at 2.480 points. This index, measured against a base level of 1 point established in 2005, signifies a recent slight downturn in wholesale food prices.

Analyzing specific produce, the average wholesale prices witnessed fluctuations. Greenhouse cucumbers and tomatoes observed an increase by 8.5% and 4.3%, respectively. Conversely, potatoes dropped by 0.8%, while carrots, onions (imported), and cabbage recorded decreases of 5.4%, 7.4%, and 2.3%, respectively.

Imported fruits experienced varying trends: apples dropped by 8.8%, lemons by 9%, while bananas and tangerines increased by 3.2% and decreased by 10.2%, respectively. Oranges saw a dip of 7.7%.

Dairy and dairy-related products also showcased fluctuations. White brined cheese and yellow kashkaval cheese both saw a marginal decrease of 0.4%. Yogurt and fresh milk rose by 0.8% and 0.9%, respectively.

The meat category displayed an upward trend with chicken prices rising by 1.4%, while eggs (size M) remained constant at BGN 0.39 per piece.

Staple grains and legumes experienced varied shifts: rice increased by 2.5%, lentils by 1.4%, and dry common beans by 2.4%. Sugar maintained its price, while sunflower oil increased by 1.8%, and flour type 500 rose by 5.4%. However, butter from cow's milk decreased by 2.6%.

This data paints a comprehensive picture of the recent movements in wholesale food prices in Bulgaria, showcasing a diverse range of fluctuations across various essential food items.