The Israeli Аrmy Announced It Had Destroyed Hamas Structures In Northern Gaza

The Israeli army has announced that it has destroyed the command structure of the radical movement Hamas in the northern part of the Gaza Strip. Army spokesman Daniel Hagari said Palestinian militants now operate in the area only sporadically and "without commanders."

Since the start of the hostilities, a number of Hamas commanders have been killed, weapons and ammunition caches have been destroyed, and Israeli soldiers have discovered and destroyed underground tunnels. In the Jabalia refugee camp alone, the Israeli army has discovered eight kilometers of tunnels with 40 entrances, spokesman Daniel Hagari said, adding that the military is now focused on defeating Hamas in the southern and central parts of the Strip. According to Hagari, the process takes time and the fighting will continue throughout the year.

The Hamas-run Ministry of Health claims that Israel has killed more than 22,000 people since the start of the war. The territory was devastated and most of the population of over 2 million people was displaced.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterated that Israel will continue its campaign to "eliminate Hamas, return the hostages and ensure that Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel" and "complete victory is achieved," Netanyahu said.

On Saturday, thousands of demonstrators again took to the streets of Israel to protest against Netanyahu and call on him to resign over his handling of the war in the Gaza Strip, DPA reported.

"We will not give up" and "Government of evil" were some of the slogans raised by protesters in Tel Aviv and Haifa during demonstrations in the city centers.

Last year, Israel was gripped by a wave of mass protests over the Netanyahu government's controversial plans for judicial reforms that critics say would weaken the independence of the judiciary.

Demonstrations have largely died down since the October 7 attack by the Palestinian militant group Hamas. The protests now express various forms of dissatisfaction with Netanyahu, the most significant of which is the war in the Gaza Strip. Many are also calling for a quick return to negotiations to free more hostages.

As Israel's military operation to wipe out Hamas soon enters its fourth month, the protesters have been joined by relatives of some of the victims since October 7, as well as people evacuated from their homes near the Gaza and Lebanon borders because of the fighting.

Today US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit Jordan, Qatar and Israel, the occupied West Bank and other countries in the region to try to avoid a regional escalation, three months after the start of the war between Israel and Hamas.