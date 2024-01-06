Kalofer Celebrates Epiphany with Traditional Men's 'Horo' Dance

The town of Kalofer witnessed a breathtaking display of tradition as hundreds of men immersed themselves in the icy waters of the river Tunja to perform the traditional Bulgarian 'horo'. Draped in folk attire and proudly waving the national flag, the men joyously danced to the tunes of drums and bagpipes, accompanied by a resonating folk melody.

Preceding the dance was a solemn church service held at the St. Archangel Michael church, followed by an Epiphany ritual. Father Dimitriy ceremoniously tossed the Epiphany cross into the river, and to everyone's delight, young Martin, a 6-year-old, emerged triumphant in retrieving it.

The event drew thousands of spectators and participants, with many joining the local community in wading into the River Tunja. Tradition dictates that guests await the locals' initiation into the waters before joining in the ritual.

Similar cross-throwing ceremonies are observed across Bulgaria, with Sofia marking its own event at the Druzhba residential area pond at 1 PM.