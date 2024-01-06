GERB Leader Borissov Supports Gabriel's Prime Ministerial Transition

GERB leader Boyko Borissov addressed the impending prime ministerial rotation, considering it a procedural transition, emphasizing the need for continuity during Mariya Gabriel's tenure. Borissov highlighted the incongruity of Gabriel accepting the mandate only to relinquish it shortly after.

Expressing confidence in Gabriel's candidacy, Borissov confirmed that Gabriel would receive a cabinet with parliamentary group approval, signaling swift voting processes upon her mandate. He lauded Interior Minister Kalin Stoyanov for his efforts toward Bulgaria's Schengen accession and hinted at impending cabinet evaluations to retain ministers based on their performance.