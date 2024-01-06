Bulgarian Community in Odesa Honors Hristo Botev's Legacy on 176th Anniversary

Society » CULTURE | January 6, 2024, Saturday // 11:03
Bulgaria: Bulgarian Community in Odesa Honors Hristo Botev's Legacy on 176th Anniversary @BTA

Representatives of the Bulgarian community in Odesa gathered to commemorate the 176th birth anniversary of poet and revolutionary Hristo Botev with a tribute event organized by the All-Ukrainian Centre for Bulgarian Culture and the local Bulgarian Society. The commemoration, held at the Odesa gymnasium where Botev studied, included a poignant flower-laying ceremony at his bas-relief, BTA reported.

Consul General of Bulgaria in Odesa, Svetoslav Ivanov, expressed solidarity with Ukraine during its challenging times and emphasized the shared historical struggles of Bulgaria. Dimitar Terzi highlighted Botev's life and contributions in Odesa, while Boris Spasov showcased upcoming initiatives like the house-museum dedicated to Botev.

The event also featured recitations of Botev's poems by students from the Bulgarian Sunday School. Botev's connection with Odesa began in 1863, where he studied and wrote his first poem. Although brief, his time in Odesa marked a pivotal phase before his further contributions to Bulgaria's history.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

Culture » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Hristo Botev, Bulgarian, odesa, community
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria