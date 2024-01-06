Bulgarian Community in Odesa Honors Hristo Botev's Legacy on 176th Anniversary

Representatives of the Bulgarian community in Odesa gathered to commemorate the 176th birth anniversary of poet and revolutionary Hristo Botev with a tribute event organized by the All-Ukrainian Centre for Bulgarian Culture and the local Bulgarian Society. The commemoration, held at the Odesa gymnasium where Botev studied, included a poignant flower-laying ceremony at his bas-relief, BTA reported.

Consul General of Bulgaria in Odesa, Svetoslav Ivanov, expressed solidarity with Ukraine during its challenging times and emphasized the shared historical struggles of Bulgaria. Dimitar Terzi highlighted Botev's life and contributions in Odesa, while Boris Spasov showcased upcoming initiatives like the house-museum dedicated to Botev.

The event also featured recitations of Botev's poems by students from the Bulgarian Sunday School. Botev's connection with Odesa began in 1863, where he studied and wrote his first poem. Although brief, his time in Odesa marked a pivotal phase before his further contributions to Bulgaria's history.