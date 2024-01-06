Bulgarian Writer Zdravka Evtimova Wins Prestigious American Literary Honor

Renowned Bulgarian writer Zdravka Evtimova secures the inaugural American award for speculative fiction, marking a significant achievement in her literary career. The honor, named after Dr. Thomas O'Connor Sloane, is presented by Starship Sloane Publishing, a budding independent publisher venturing into the literary cosmos.

Justin T. O'Connor Sloan, founder, and editor-in-chief of Starship Sloane Publishing, congratulated Evtimova for her outstanding literary contributions. The award recognizes her remarkable creative vision, originality, and acclaimed body of work, commending her influence in speculative fiction.

Evtimova's latest novel, "He May Wear My Silence," published by Starship Sloane Publishing, adds another gem to her literary repertoire. With accolades from renowned figures like Hugo Award-winner Nigel Suckling and artist Bob Eggleton, the novel's recognition includes a nomination for the prestigious Pushcart Prize.

Earlier in 2023, Evtimova garnered acclaim from the Critters platform in the US, securing an award for her science fiction-themed story "For Dimitar - A poet," a testament to her global impact in the speculative fiction realm.