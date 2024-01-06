US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Eligibility for Presidential Run

The US Supreme Court is set to decide on whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president again, addressing key disqualifications linked to his actions during the Capitol attack. Scheduled for February 8, the case follows disqualifications in Colorado and Maine, raising doubts about Trump's candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Supreme Court justices are set to hear Trump's appeal against a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that barred his candidacy in the state due to his involvement in the Capitol riots of 2021. Last week, Maine also excluded Trump from its primary ballot, citing concerns over his conduct during prior incidents.