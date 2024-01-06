US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Eligibility for Presidential Run

World | January 6, 2024, Saturday // 10:01
Bulgaria: US Supreme Court to Rule on Trump's Eligibility for Presidential Run @Wikimedia Commons

The US Supreme Court is set to decide on whether former President Donald Trump is eligible to run for president again, addressing key disqualifications linked to his actions during the Capitol attack. Scheduled for February 8, the case follows disqualifications in Colorado and Maine, raising doubts about Trump's candidacy in the upcoming elections.

Supreme Court justices are set to hear Trump's appeal against a Colorado Supreme Court ruling that barred his candidacy in the state due to his involvement in the Capitol riots of 2021. Last week, Maine also excluded Trump from its primary ballot, citing concerns over his conduct during prior incidents.

We need your support so Novinite.com can keep delivering news and information about Bulgaria! Thank you!

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: US, court, Trump, presidential
Advertisement
Advertisement
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria