Bulgaria Experienced Record Warmth in 2023

Bulgaria witnessed a climatic milestone in 2023, marking the warmest year since 1930, as detailed in a preliminary estimate by the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH). With an average annual temperature of 12.9C, this record-breaking warmth surpassed the previous high of 2019 by approximately 0.4C.

The year unfolded with distinctive temperature patterns across the seasons. Winter and autumn emerged as the warmest in this historical context, whereas summer ranked as the third warmest. However, spring stood apart with temperatures below the seasonal norm.

The temperature anomalies were particularly notable in various months. January exhibited significant positive deviation from the norm, a trend echoed in October, December, and surprisingly, September. Unprecedentedly, September boasted summer-like temperatures, with a remarkable count of 25 days recording temperatures exceeding 25C, surpassing the tally for June.

Moreover, October witnessed prolonged stretches of consecutive summer days, marked by temperatures exceeding 34C in multiple regions, including Pleven, Lovech, Veliko Tarnovo, Targovishte, Ruse, Dobrich, and Varna.

July's latter half saw Bulgaria grappling with one of the most severe heatwaves in decades. Northern Bulgaria experienced extended periods, ranging from 8 to 12 days, of temperatures exceeding 34C, while the southern parts endured an astonishing 16 to 17 consecutive days. The soaring temperatures even soared to 42C in multiple regions, amplifying the heat's intensity.

Amidst the warmth, the year was also marked by notable weather extremities. Wind storms were frequent throughout the year, causing material damage across various regions. In November, a tornado ravaged Isperih Municipality, leading to severe destruction of houses in the village of Lavino. Tragically, on November 18, two individuals lost their lives due to fallen trees during hurricane-force winds in Varna and Sofia.

Additionally, December witnessed peak wind speeds exceeding 40 m/s in Ruse, causing widespread damage to parks and buildings nationwide.

Bulgaria's climate in 2023 marked a stark shift, characterized by extreme warmth and a notable increase in weather-related phenomena.