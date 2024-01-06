Georgi and Maria Reign as Top Names in Bulgaria for 2023

Georgi claims the title of the most popular male name in Bulgaria for the year 2023, with a staggering count of 143,185 individuals bearing the name. Following closely, Ivan ranks second in popularity, being embraced by 130,551 people, while Dimitar secures the third spot with 104,856 Bulgarians adopting the name.

On the female front, Maria retains its top position as the most favored name among women, boasting a count of 102,050. Notably, Ivanka and Elena follow in popularity, with 48,639 and 47,918 individuals, respectively, embracing these names.

In terms of newborns, Alexander emerges as the most favored name among boys, with 828 newborns christened with the name in 2023. Conversely, Victoria claims the top spot for girls, being the chosen name for 589 newborns.

The National Statistical Institute's report highlights the prevalence of these names among Bulgarians, providing a fascinating glimpse into naming trends within the country.

Looking ahead to 2024, over 3.2 million Bulgarians are set to celebrate their name day on significant Christian holidays, with the largest number of celebrants marking their name day on Palm Sunday (Tvetnitsa) on April 28, 2024.